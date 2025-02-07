Dementia Forward relaunches the Dales Diners group in Darley

Local charity Dementia Forward is delighted to announce that it is supporting the Dales Diners group in Darley. Previously run by Carers’ Resource, this popular dementia-inclusive group is an opportunity for people with dementia and their carers to connect with others in a friendly and supportive environment, whilst enjoying a 2-course lunch.

The group would not be possible without the support of the volunteers, many of whom have been volunteering at the lunch club for several years and were keen for it to continue. The group meets on the 1st Thursday of every month from 1pm until 3pm, at the Christ Church Community Centre in Darley (Main Street, Darley, HG3 2QF). The cost of the lunch is £6 per person and advanced booking is essential.

Please note this is a community group, so carers are encouraged to attend with the person they support. To secure your place, please get in touch before the 25th of each month, by calling Dementia Forward’s Helpline on 03300 578 592 or emailing info@dementiaforward.org.uk.

This transition has been made possible by the support of Carefound Home Care Harrogate, who will be covering the cost of the venue and providing a staff member to support the event each month.

Danielle Ferebee, Recruitment & Community Manager said: Over the years, Carefound Home Care have supported Dementia Forward with their monthly coffee mornings in Burton Leonard, so we are delighted to be supporting them with their new venture ‘Dales Diners’. As a local provider of home care services, including to people living with dementia, we know how valuable a service like this will be. The monthly event will be a great opportunity for the community to come together whilst enjoying a meal prepared by local volunteers.

For more information about the Dales Diners or Dementia Forward’s other services, call the Helpline on 03300 578 592, email info@dementiaforward.org.uk or visit the website www.dementiaforward.org.uk