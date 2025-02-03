Take on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge and Support Mental Health with Mind in Harrogate

Local mental health charity Mind in Harrogate District is calling on adventurers, fitness enthusiasts, and mental health advocates to take on one of the UK’s most iconic walking challenges – the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge – on Saturday, 17th May 2025 during Mental Health Awareness Week.

This exhilarating event will take participants on a 25-mile circular route, conquering the stunning peaks of Ingleborough, Whernside, and Pen-y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales. Not only will this challenge test endurance and determination, but it will also help raise crucial funds to support mental health services across the Harrogate district.

A spokesperson for Mind in Harrogate District, said:

“We are thrilled to invite our community to take part in the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge. This event is not only a fantastic way to push yourself physically, but it also directly contributes to the vital mental health support we provide to those in need.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 17th May 2025

Location: Horton-in-Ribblesdale

Registration Fee: £15

Minimum Fundraising Target: £100

What’s Included?

Guidance from a Qualified Mountain Leader

Fundraising Incentive – Raise over £150 and receive a free Mind in Harrogate District T-shirt as a token of appreciation.

Every step taken during the challenge will contribute towards improving mental health resources and services for individuals and families in Harrogate and beyond. Mind in Harrogate District continues to provide essential support to those experiencing poor mental health and the funds raised through this event will help ensure that this work continues.

For more details and to register, visit: mindinharrogate.org.uk/yorkshire-3-peaks-challenge