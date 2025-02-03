Hookstone Chase Primary School celebrates highly positive Ofsted inspection

Ofsted visit marks two terms of leadership by new Headteacher Mr James Hughes and Deputy Headteacher Miss Hannah Norton

“School has developed a broad and balanced curriculum” and “pupils achieve well” observed Ofsted inspectors

“Children develop an early love of learning to read” at Hookstone Chase. A school where there is “A friend for everyone”

Hookstone Chase Primary School, on Hookstone Chase in Harrogate, is celebrating retaining a “Good” rating in its latest Ofsted inspection. The report, which follows an ungraded inspection of the school in November 2024, found that the school “has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection” in which it received a Good rating.

Inspectors observed that “children enjoy coming to school and are happy here”, that they have “strong and positive relationships” with each other, and staff and that “there is a friend for everyone at Hookstone Chase”.

The school, part of Northern Star Academies Trust (NSAT), was praised by inspectors for developing a “broad and balanced curriculum” in which “work is well sequenced and pupils achieve well”.

Inspectors noted that the phonics programme, which forms the basis of early reading, had been well chosen to meet the needs of the school’s youngest pupils and that “well-trained staff deliver the programme effectively”. As a result, children “develop an early love of learning to read” and “outcomes in early reading are high”.

The school’s commitment to inclusion was also acknowledged, with inspectors observing that “teachers skilfully use a range of resources” so that all pupils can learn alongside their peers. The report also outlines how staff “ensure pupils receive the help they need to succeed in all areas of their work”.

The visit by Ofsted’s inspectors comes at the end of just two terms of leadership by the school’s new Headteacher Mr James Hughes and Deputy Headteacher Miss Hannah Norton.

Mr Hughes expressed pride in the school’s achievement and acknowledged the hard work of the whole school community, he said: Receiving such positive recognition from Ofsted is a testament to the dedication and skill of our staff, the positivity and determination of our pupils, and the warm support from our school community. A great deal of work has gone into developing our teaching and curriculum at Hookstone Chase, and we were pleased that the inspectors recognised this, as well as the outcomes that our pupils are achieving. I was especially pleased that inspectors were able to see the strength of the work we do to develop our pupils on a personal level, for example through pupil leadership roles, our behaviour expectations, diversity awareness and online safety lessons.

Inspectors also highlighted the positive behaviour of the pupils, noting that they behave well in lessons and are keen to learn. The report also praised the school’s work to develop pupils’ character, observing that “pupils know that they are unique and learn about tolerance and diversity.