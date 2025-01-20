Harrogate hospice brings back special Knaresborough event this March

A Harrogate hospice launches the return of a special Knaresborough event this March, with a limited-time early bird offer!

Saint Michael’s Hospice Twilight Walk returns to the town on Saturday 22 March, raising vital funds to support the charity’s work. Until 31st Jan supporters can sign up on an early bird rate of Just £8pp, with under 5’s walking free.

The 4-mile route, which starts and ends at King James’ School, takes supporters on a magical trail as the sun goes down, passing various historic sites in Knaresborough including Knaresborough Castle, Conyngham Hall and the river-side. To support the Hospice, the castle will light up in purple to commemorate the special care it provides for people in the local community.

The event has a fun pyjama theme and is ideal for families, couples, groups of friends, work colleagues, or even pets – can be walked in tribute to someone special, or just for the fun – and those taking part will be making a big difference to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

The event returned last year for the first time in over five years, post pandemic and saw almost 300 hospice supporters come together raising a staggering £27,000 for Saint Michael’s, the highest fundraising total for the event to date.

Blogger, Claire Lovatt-Jones joined the Twilight Walk last year: Saint Michael’s is extremely close to my heart as they looked after my grandma so well and supported all our family through a very difficult time. I will always offer my support as a way of thanking them for their amazing work with mine and so many local families. ‘The Twilight Walk was a fantastic evening, having fun with friends, being able to enjoy our town on a leisurely walk and raising vital funds for Saint Michael’s all in one. Even the kids loved it! A massive thank you to Saint Michael’s and all the staff for everything they do with such care and compassion. Harrogate would be lost without you.

The event hub at King James’ School opens from 4pm, with pre-walk entertainment and refreshments, with the walk commencing with a staggard start from 5.30pm. The event is non-competitive and is not timed, and participants are encouraged to take their time and soak up the atmosphere.

Saint Michael’s vital services includes caring for people living with terminal illness in their own homes, and at their Hornbeam Park-based Crimple House Hospice. Specialist bereavement and emotional support service Just ‘B’ is part of their family of services, supporting children, young people and adults across North Yorkshire.

Registration prices are currently on the early bird rate of £8pp and under 5s walk free until 31 January where standard pricing will be £15pp with under 5’s free.

Sign up to today by visiting: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/events/twilight-walk-2025