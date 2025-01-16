Saltergate Girls Shine as County Champions, Inspired by Rachel Daly’s Legacy

Saltergate School girls’ football team triumphed at the County Champions Final. on Wednesday 15th January, the team travelled to Richmond School to compete against schools from across North Yorkshire in the highly anticipated County Final. Seven intense 10-minute matches were played and the Saltergate girls demonstrated outstanding skill, determination, and sportsmanship in every game.

Their journey began with a sensational opening match, where their fantastic teamwork and communication led to an emphatic 7-0 victory. Throughout the tournament, the team showcased incredible resilience, overcoming challenging tackles and adapting their play to counter their opponents effectively. Cheering each other on at every turn, they exhibited tremendous team spirit and grit.

In a thrilling finale, the girls capped off their competition with a decisive 6-0 win, sealing their place as County Champions. Over the course of the tournament, the team scored an impressive total of 18 goals, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Returning to school, the team received a hero’s welcome as staff and pupils gathered at the entrance to cheer them home. Headteacher, Mrs Jo Hall said: The entire Saltergate community is bursting with pride at this remarkable achievement. The girls worked so hard to bring the trophy home and I know we will be celebrating their success for some time.” She continued, “My thanks go to the staff and parents who supported the children at the event. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Rossett School, who kindly transported the team to the finals in one of their minibuses. Their support has been invaluable, and we are delighted that they have already offered to assist us again for our next match.

Saltergate School has long been a proud advocate of girls’ football, with former pupil Rachel Daly serving as an inspiring figure for future generations. Daly attended Saltergate School prior progressing to Rossett School and before rising to fame as a star player for England in the World Cup.

With the county title in hand, the team now sets its sights on the Regionals, ready to carry forward the legacy of Saltergate’s football excellence.

Well done, girls – and good luck at the Regionals!