Bus Fare Cap Extended into 2025

The national cap on single bus fares, first introduced in January 2023, is being extended to continue throughout 2025 with a new maximum fare of £3 from 1st January 2025.

Announcing the extension the Government said “the £3 maximum fare cap will keep bus travel affordable while ensuring the cap is fair to taxpayers, helping millions of people access better opportunities and protect vital bus routes, particularly lifeline services in rural communities.”

This means that any single bus journey will now cost no more than £3 on all eligible buses in England. This includes all scheduled bus services in North Yorkshire and cross-boundary journeys into neighbouring areas such as West Yorkshire and the City of York.

Tickets for short journeys where the full fares are less than £3 will only be allowed to increase by inflation so some fares will stay below £3.

The £1 bus fare offer in North Yorkshire for young people aged 18 or under, introduced in September as part of North Yorkshire Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan funded by the UK Government is also continuing until at least the end of March.