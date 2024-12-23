Building contract signed for new Day Case Surgery and Imaging Centre at HDFT   

Plans to build a new, state of the art Day Case Surgery and Imaging Centre at Harrogate District Hospital, have taken a step forward after Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) signed a contract with Morgan Sindall Construction.

Construction of the new two storey building housing two new operating theatres, two treatment rooms, a day case ward and imaging department, will begin in February 2025 and be completed in 2026.

Enhanced facilities and services within the imaging department will include two MRI scanners, two CT scanners, three x-ray rooms, seven ultrasound scanners, bone density (Dexa) scans and fluoroscopy, which produces real-time footage of tissue and organs inside the body.

The building will occupy the site of the former Therapy Services building which was demolished earlier this year as part of the Trust’s work to eradicate reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The build is the latest development in the Trust’s transformation programme, which over the last few years, has seen the redevelopment of Harrogate District Hospital’s Emergency Department and the creation of Emergency Department 2 for minor injuries and illnesses, and the opening of a Community Diagnostic Centre at Ripon Community Hospital, which provides faster access to tests and scans.

The relocation of Therapy Services, demolition of the old Therapy building, and construction of the Day Case Surgery and Imaging Centre is being undertaken as part of a £50 million capital investment funded by HDFT and NHS England.

Throughout the construction, existing services will be maintained and impact for patients, visitors, staff and the local community will be kept to a minimum. The building work will be self-contained and will not affect access to other areas of the hospital.

Jonathan Coulter, Chief Executive at HDFT said: We are looking forward to working with Morgan Sindall to create a world class healthcare facility. The new Day Case Surgery and Imaging Centre is a significant development for HDFT, which will bring numerous benefits and improve on the high quality care provided to our community. We know that people who need treatment can be concerned about how long it will be before they are seen. The new facilities will allow us to increase elective capacity, so that we can undertake more operations and treatment, thereby bring down waiting times. As part of the development we will be updating our imaging equipment. This state of the art technology will significantly enhance our diagnostic capabilities, providing faster, more accurate results, which in turn leads to quicker treatment, and improved patient care. The building will open in 2026 and we look forward to the positive impact it will bring.

Matt Graham, Director of Strategy at HDFT said: Following a detailed and rigorous design and engineering process for the new theatres and imaging department, it’s great to move on to the construction of the new facility in partnership with Morgan Sindall. We’re looking forward to seeing the building develop over the construction period. It will provide a brand new facility for our staff to work in and to treat our patients in Harrogate and beyond.