Martyn Crofts, missing from Skipton

Police officers are currently searching for 55-year-old Martyn who has been missing since this morning (Monday 16 December).

He was last seen at his home address in the Newmarket Street area of Skipton at around 5.30am this morning.

Police have been unable to contact him ever since and there is growing concern for his welfare. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Martyn and as part of the enquiries.

He is described as having grey hair and is believed to walk hunched over with a noticeable stoop.

Martyn was last reported wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and black shoes, though it is possible he may have changed his clothing since his last sighting.

If you have seen Martyn or have any information that could help, including CCTV, dash-cam, or doorbell camera footage that may be relevant, please call 101 and ask for the Force Control Room.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999. Please quote reference number 12240229152 when providing any information.