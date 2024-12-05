Yorkshire accessibility campaigner publishes first book on TGA mobility scooter

Debbie North campaigns for countryside accessibility. She’s been doing this since 2010. From setting up the charity ‘Access the Dales’ to advising the Government, Debbie’s done it all. And her achievements as a person with disabilities do not stop there. Motivational speaking, being an ambassador for TGA Mobility and writing about inclusive travel are all in a day’s work. So, what’s the latest? It’s the publishing of her first book “North Yorkshire Accessible Walks for All,” an OS Path Finder Guides. And how has Debbie been able to showcase these paths that are both scenic and accessible? On her sturdy TGA Breeze S4 mobility scooter that’s how.

Debbie’s passion for inclusive walks was sparked by her diagnosis and the sad loss of her husband in 2015. Both avid walkers, their joint love lives on in Debbie’s work which TGA are proud to support. TGA have helped set up hubs in Malham, Nateby, Tebay and Leyburn where scooters like the Breeze are free to loan. The same sturdy scooter has helped Debbie research her book along the rocky and rugged paths of rural Yorkshire.

“My book is not just a guide; it’s an invitation to explore the stunning natural beauty of North Yorkshire,” says Debbie. “It includes lots of curated accessible walks with descriptions, maps and personal anecdotes. I encourage everyone to step outside and experience the joy of exploring one of England’s most picturesque areas. Many of the routes are suitable for an off-road mobility scooter such as the TGA Breeze S4, which is shown on the front cover at Malham, in the Yorkshire Dales. Join me on this journey of discovery and inclusivity, and let the great outdoors inspire you!”

Debbie aims to empower everyone to enjoy breathtaking views, stunning countryside and the beauty of nature, all on a scooter. This is an ethos shared by TGA as Managing Director Daniel Stone concludes: “Just like Debbie, we are committed to promoting inclusivity in outdoor activities for everyone with mobility challenges. Whether you want to explore independently or with friends and family, we believe in building confidence and breaking down barriers. Our trusted products and advice help to do this along with working with ambassadors like Debbie. She is an inspiration to us and others with her determination to let nothing stand in her way. Publishing her first book is another huge achievement and we look forward to working with her on whatever challenge comes next.”