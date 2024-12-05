Dementia Forward named as one of the 49 recipients of a ‘Trees of Hope’ Sycamore Gap sapling

The National Trust has announced Dementia Forward as one of the recipients of the 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ Sycamore Gap saplings being gifted to individuals, groups, and organisations across the UK.

This follows the charity’s invitation on the anniversary of the felling of the much-loved tree at the end of September for applications for one of the saplings grown from its seed.

Nearly 500 applications were received for the 49 saplings – one to represent each foot in height that the tree was at the time of felling [1]. The saplings are currently being cared for at the charity’s Plant Conservation Centre, and they should be strong and sturdy enough ready to plant out in winter 2025/26.

The new homes for the saplings will all be in publicly accessible spaces, enabling many more people to feel part of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree’s legacy with recipients from all across the UK including The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds, Holly’s Hope in conjunction with Hexham Abbey in Northumberland, and The Tree Sanctuary and Tree Amigos in Coventry.

Dementia Forward, a North Yorkshire-based charity, successfully applied to receive a sapling as a tribute to those affected by young onset dementia, inspired by the wife of a man living with the condition. Dementia Forward are hoping the tree will become a symbol of hope and resilience and reflect the charity’s commitment to providing hope for younger people living with dementia, through raising awareness, advocating for better care, and offering tailored advice and support.

Jill Quinn, CEO of Dementia Forward, said: It is such an honour to have been chosen as a recipient of one of the Trees of Hope and so lovely to see a positive future after the tragic demise of the much loved Sycamore Gap Tree. Nearly 2 years ago we started to campaign and design services for people living with Young Onset Dementia. Our U&ME campaign began with the strap line ‘Create a Voice’, but following the success after 1 year, we renamed it ‘Create Hope’. There is a real synergy here with the Trees of Hope; we are supporting people through a difficult diagnosis and life changing condition but we want to help people to live with hope. Next year we will begin developing our Centre of Excellence for Young Onset Dementia, within the Lavender Fields care village in Barmby Moor, and the tree will become a focal point; an emblem of hope and a place to rest and reflect; a symbolic reminder that people diagnosed with dementia are still here and can enjoy wellbeing, along with their family and friends.

Receiving a sapling will be a responsibility but we are really looking forward to watching it grow and flourish.

Andrew Poad, General Manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties said: Each and every application for a ‘Tree of Hope’ told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the Sycamore Gap tree and the importance of nature. They spoke of loss, hope and regeneration from all four corners of the country, from towns, schools, colleges, community groups, hospitals and hospices, it’s been a privilege to read them all. The tree meant so much to so many and through the ‘Trees of Hope’ initiative we are helping reach people across the nation, for generations to come. Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for all the 49 people and communities that will receive a sapling next year.

The entries were judged by a panel of experts from the National Trust led by independent judge and arboriculture specialist Catherine Nuttgens.