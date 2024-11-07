Do you recognise these stolen items? – Harrogate burglary

Last month the police appealed for information about a burglary that occurred on Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate when thieves broke into a home and stole jewellery and other high-value items.

It happened at around 6.40pm on Friday 18 October 2024.

Police are now releasing images of some of the stolen items and are appealing for anyone who has either been offered, or has purchased any of these, to please get in touch with us.

Police are also still appealing for any witnesses who may have any information about suspicious vehicles or people around the area at the time of this incident.

Please email beth.long@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Beth Long, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240190595 when passing on information.