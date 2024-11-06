Women and girls asked to shape the future of their health and wellbeing

Women and girls in North Yorkshire are being encouraged to have their say to improve existing healthcare services so new and better ways can be identified to meet their health needs.

North Yorkshire Council has launched a survey to improve the health and wellbeing of local women by placing their voices at the centre of their care needs.

Contraception, breast health, regular check-ups, healthy ageing, pregnancy, infertility, cervical screening, mental health, emotional wellbeing and menopause are among a list of topics that form part of the survey, which is available both online and in print at all the county’s libraries.

The council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, spoke about the importance of listening to women’s health needs. He said: We want to create a specific plan to make improvements to women’s health in North Yorkshire and to improve their quality of life. That is why the survey is important to hear their views and shape new systems that give women and girls what they need. The findings of the survey will help us understand health related needs of women in North Yorkshire communities and highlight priority areas for action and further research so please share your experiences and ideas with us.

North Yorkshire Council, with a clear aim and commitment to address the health issues women and girls face and to improve their quality of life, gathered more than 140 delegates from various organisations in

North Yorkshire at the 2024 Women’s Health Conference in Harrogate to officially launch the survey and learn, share and develop priorities that will improve the health and reduce inequalities for women and girls.

During the event, key speakers discussed how women’s health priorities can be shaped based on their knowledge, experiences and data received from the survey.

One of the speakers was the authority’s director of public health, Louise Wallace. She said: We want women to live safe and healthy lives and we want them to feel heard in their health and wellbeing needs. Therefore, we are keen to hear from women of all ages in North Yorkshire. The survey is designed to gather your thoughts and experiences to understand what is most important to you about health and wellbeing, including factors such as housing, employment, and the environment around us. Your feedback will help us decide what to focus on and how to act in the coming years, making sure collective efforts meet the health needs and preferences of women and girls in our communities.

The survey should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete. All submissions are completely anonymous and confidential. It closes on Sunday, December 15, and can be accessed at www.northyorks.gov.uk/WomensHealthNY on the council’s website.