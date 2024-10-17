Public Meeting with the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire and the Deputy Mayor for Policing Fire and Crime

On Thursday 24 October, Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing Fire and Crime will host her online public meeting where North Yorkshire’s Chief Constable will be held to account on behalf of the public.

This meeting will focus on Rural and Wildlife Crime and include updates on:

A look at the latest performance data in areas of public interest.

An in-depth discussion on a key theme of public concern identified in line with the current police and crime plan.

An opportunity to raise issues that matter to the public for discussion with chief officers.

An update on the progress made against third party reports. For example, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to provide the OPFCC and the public with evidence of improvements.

A dedicated question and answer time to ask the Chief Constable and senior leadership team questions submitted by members of the public.

Residents of York and North Yorkshire are invited to join the online public meeting.

Questions relating to rural and wildlife crime are encouraged, but questions for any area of the police service are welcome and should be submitted using the online form on the website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/

The purpose of these regular online public meetings is to hold the Chief Constable to account for their delivery of the Police and Crime Plan, to ensure they are achieving the objectives, set through public consultation and generating positive outcomes.