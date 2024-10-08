Medieval bones uncovered underneath Richmond market place

Medieval pits containing bones and clothing have been uncovered under Richmond’s historic market place during resurfacing works.

A team of archaeologists are currently working alongside North Yorkshire Council’s highways team to record remains revealed when they were resurfacing the road through the town centre.

They have identified nine pits, most of which are thought to be medieval. A waterlogged pit has been found to contain leather from clothing and shoes, as well as the bones of sheep and pigs. The pit is about 50cm deep, 200cm wide and 300cm long.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: This is an incredibly fascinating and unexpected discovery for us in the cobbled market place of Richmond, which boasts a long and rich history. We have rightly halted our highways works to allow the archaeologists to carry out a thorough search of the area and see what further secrets they uncover beneath the road. We appreciate this is delaying the resurfacing works taking place on the route through the town centre and apologise for the inconvenience this is causing. Our teams have been working over the weekend to complete the search as quickly as possible.

North Yorkshire Council’s principal archaeologist, Peter Rowe, said: The market place may have originally formed the outer bailey of the castle, which might explain its unusual, semi-circular shape. It has remained the heart of the town from the medieval period onwards and the centre of trade and manufacture. The archaeological features revealed include fragments of former structures alongside pits for waste disposal. The remains are particularly significant as they are waterlogged, meaning that organic items, which would normally rot away, have survived. These include wooden objects such as stakes, strips of leather, and a variety of animal bone including a dog burial. Previous archaeological work in the market place suggests that these remains are likely to date from the 14th and 15th centuries. The features and finds within them will help us to reconstruct the hustle and bustle of medieval life in this vibrant Yorkshire town.

As well as the pits, the team from JB Archaeology have found the remains of walls and foundations of buildings. Over the next few days, they will continue to scope the area.

The remains were uncovered during a resurfacing scheme in the market place, which was due to be completed by Monday, October 14.