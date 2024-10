The 37-year-old is wanted in connection with theft and assault, and for failing to comply with a community order.

He is of no fixed address but has links to Harrogate, Boroughbridge and Masham.

Anyone who has information about where Bettles-Hall is should contact the police on 101 and select option 1 to speak to our control room. Please report any immediate sightings on 999.

Reference number 12230097393.