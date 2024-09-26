As the e-commerce market continues to grow, IND!E has launched its first direct-to-consumer eCommerce website.

IND!E Pop-Up

They say that the platform will showcase a collection of standout products from IND!E’s network of SME brands.

Matt Hopkins Founder of IND!E said: With the launch of our eCommerce platform, we are creating a direct link between our extraordinary SME partners and consumers who crave something more meaningful and unique in their purchasing decisions, “We have curated a collection of the brightest, most innovative brands in the market, and this new platform allows customers to explore and enjoy their products with just a few clicks.

IND!E’s eCommerce site will feature products across a variety of categories, from cutting-edge fashion and design to artisanal home goods, innovative tech, and more. Each item is carefully selected to reflect IND!E’s commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and creativity, making this platform a destination for those who value exclusivity and authentic brand stories.

The company provides a range of services aimed at helping SME brands learn, grow, and thrive. From business development guidance to retail insights.

There will be an evolving roster of products from exciting and dynamic brands, many of which have been launched or scaled through IND!E’s retail models.

With a focus on supporting independent and emerging brands, In line with the growing trend of online shopping and e-commerce, IND!E is elevating the online shopping experience, making it easier than ever for consumers to access the best in SME-driven innovation.

IND!E Collection has built a growing network of over 14,000 innovative SME brands, working closely with retail giants like John Lewis and Ocado. With a strong commitment to supporting emerging businesses, IND!E offers opportunities for brands to engage in pop-up shops and join their carefully curated collection. By connecting brands with a wider audience, Collection IND!E helps them strengthen their market presence and foster meaningful growth. Brands interested in collaboration are invited to get in touch to explore how they can expand their reach and engage with new consumers.