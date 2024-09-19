Dales business women join forces for network’s relaunch

A network to connect business women across the Yorkshire Dales and help drive forward innovation in the county’s rural communities has been relaunched.

The Dales Business Women group brings together professional, entrepreneurial and self-employed women in and around the Dales and surrounding areas, offering support and advice.

Set up seven years ago, the group now has two new women at its helm. Photographer, Katy Howe, has joined forces with North Yorkshire Council’s senior economic development officer, Alison Laws, to run the network, which was relaunched today (Wednesday, September 18).

Katy Howe said: North Yorkshire has such a great resource of like-minded women, who are passionate about achieving their goals. In this region, there is a perception that there are few business opportunities, a position that Dales Business Women aims to shift. The Yorkshire Dales and the surrounding areas are full of entrepreneurial and industrious women who are making a difference.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: Groups like Dales Business Women are vital as a way of meeting, sharing thoughts and ideas and helping businesses to grow and flourish. Connecting with people in the rural areas can be more difficult so we support any organisation that helps that to happen.

The Federation of Small Businesses’ development manager for York and North Yorkshire, Carolyn Frank, said she is delighted to see the relaunch of the group: Having a local network is so important to a small business, from expanding your contacts and finding new opportunities, to accessing local business advice, but most of all building strong and authentic relationships to support you through the ups and downs of business life. This is a super friendly and proactive group and a key organisation for women in enterprise in North Yorkshire. We know when women in business collaborate magic always happens, and we look forward to hearing about the network supercharging local businesses going forward.

Meetings of the network will be monthly and will be made as accessible as possible by varying dates and times.

The group relaunched at the Black Bull at Moulton, near Richmond, with a talk from Paula Richardson of Smart Bee Sales guiding members through maximising sales in the run-up to Christmas.

Subscriptions will be £10 per month with meetings being initially held on the first Wednesday of every month from 11.30am until 1.30pm.

More information can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dalesbusinesswomen/ or by contacting Katy Howe at hello@dalesbusinesswomen.co.uk via email.