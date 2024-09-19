Appeal following assault in Harrogate bar

Police have issued CCTV stills of a man and a woman we would like to speak to following a serious assault in Harrogate.

It happened at 8.40pm on Monday 09 September 2024 in Blues Bar on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate.

A man assaulted two other people in the bar. One of the victims has sustained a serious arm injury following the incident which has required treatment in hospital. The other victim left with minor injuries.

You can email Karl.Middlemiss@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Karl Middlemiss or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240164677 when passing on information.