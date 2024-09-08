New art exhibition in partnership with the British Museum opens at Beningbrough Hall

The Botanical World of Mary Delany opens on Tuesday 10 September in the Reddihough Galleries on the first floor of the National Trust’s Beningbrough Hall near York.

Beningbrough Hall is proud to be the first UK venue to host this international touring exhibition, celebrating the exceptional creativity and scientific accuracy of eighteenth-century artist, Mary Delany, presented in partnership with the British Museum. Layered throughout the galleries will be historic and contemporary artworks honouring creative women, including a specially commissioned sculpture by Rebecca Stevenson.

The Botanical World of Mary Delany is part of the British Museum Unseen touring exhibition series. These displays explore a variety of themes across the British Museum’s collection, comprised primarily of digital photography and focusing on the lesser known, and at times invisible, stories from within the Museum.

The photographic display offers visitors a chance to explore Delany’s extraordinary ‘paper mosaiks’. Created by delicately painting, cutting and layering paper, these botanical artworks and their intricate detail are considered as both artistic masterpieces and scientifically accurate specimens.

Starting at the age of 72, Delany created more than 900 of these extraordinary artworks over the next decade, stopping only when her deteriorating eyesight made it impossible to continue. They have previously remained largely unseen due to their fragile nature and existence within bound books, cared for by the British Museum.

For the first time, visitors will have the opportunity to see a more extensive selection of her collages and will be able to look closely at stunning details of the ‘mosaiks’ she created through her painstakingly precise techniques. The exhibition will showcase over 30 of

these exquisite artworks through high-quality photographs.

Adding a contemporary element to the experience, the Great Hall will house brand-new sculptures by acclaimed artist Rebecca Stevenson. Commissioned for the exhibition, her striking works ‘Mary, Maria, Marianne’ responds to three women artists who are part of the exhibition. The sculptures complement Delany’s legacy and encompass art, science and creativity.

A further highlight of the exhibition is a curated display featuring a selection of intriguing objects from the National Trust’s collections, created by historic women artists. These items, soon to be included in an upcoming National Trust publication by Senior Curator

Rachel Conway, spotlight innovative art and craft techniques while also showcasing bold scientific discoveries.

Sensory engagement runs through the other artworks as visitors can lose themselves in the interactive origami room, designed by York-based artist Kate Buckley. This hands-on space invites visitors of all ages to engage with art in new and playful ways. Finally, a

stunning collection of abstract photography collages by York St John Fine Art student Amy Martina will round off this exciting exhibition, responding to Delany’s work through colourful

abstract collages.

Laura Turner, Creative Producer said: We are delighted to collaborate with the British Museum in bringing the remarkable work of Mary Delany to new audiences at Beningbrough Hall. Her intricate botanical creations, celebrated for their artistic beauty and scientific accuracy, continue to inspire and captivate people today. Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the British Museum, said: A pioneer of botanical drawings, Mary Delany is one of the most innovative artists of the 18th century. Due to the extreme fragility of her works, only two examples are on display at the British Museum and only a small selection can be studied by appointment. We are thrilled to partner with Beningbrough Hall, giving new audiences the opportunity to enjoy over 30 of her incredible works of art.

The exhibition is hosted in The Reddihough Galleries on the first floor of the hall. The late Mr Ian Reddihough, left a lasting gift in his will to support the conservation and care of Beningbrough for future generations.

To commemorate Mr Reddihough’s exceptional gift to the charity, the first-floor art gallery spaces have been named in his honour. His

generous contribution supported the creation of the recently opened Mediterranean Garden. The exhibition celebrates the National Trust’s commitment to nature and beauty, linking the botanical worlds of Mary Delany and Beningbrough’s gardens.