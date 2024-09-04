LNER receive record number of applications for charity funding

LNER has received the highest number of applications to its Customer and Community Investment Fund since the scheme began.

More than 470 funding bids have been put forward by charities and good causes who are based within 15 miles of the LNER route, which stretches from the Scottish Highlands to London King’s Cross. The applications have been received in just a couple of months. The window opened in July.

Projects which support and promote LNER’s ambitions of being Better for People, Better for Places, Better for Planet have been encouraged to apply. Over 400 applications have been submitted under the ‘Better for People’ category alone.

Over the past year more than 16,000 people have directly benefitted from 23 diverse projects supported by the fund. The projects have championed inclusivity, mental health, boosted skills or brought communities together. Initiatives which provide bespoke workshops for young adults with learning difficulties, provide support so older people can stay active within their communities, save delicate ecosystems and boost salmon stocks in Scottish rivers are among those to have received vital funding.