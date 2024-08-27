Little Bird Market returns to Valley Gardens

Little Bird Made will be returning to Harrogate Valley Gardens this Sunday (1 Sept 2024) from 10am to 3pm with their artisan market, with a strong start to the Autumn months.

The market brings an opportunity for people to come together in a vibrant and beautiful location with the opportunity to purchase handmade products from crafts, photography, homeware, cheese, jams, as well as locally produced food and drink from Yorkshire artisans.

The market is specially curated to bring together a wide variety of stalls to appeal to all ages with new and regular traders each month.

Tim Gomersall owner of Tim Gomersall Art and Illustration has this to say on trading in Harrogate: I started doing the Valley Gardens market at the beginning of this year. It’s been a firm favourite of mine since then, it is a beautiful place to show my art, and there’s always such a buzz. It also helps that a lot of my work is inspired by North Yorkshire, so a lot of visitors connect with it.

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director and owner of Little Bird Market’s said: Our markets showcase some of Yorkshire’s finest small businesses and are a great opportunity for locals and tourists to purchase the most exciting products from the best Yorkshire artisans. Harrogate Valley Gardens is a great family day out and dog friendly. So whether you’re coming with the family or simply meeting friends, this is a great way to discover the best of artisan traders that Yorkshire holds.’

So why not pop along from 10am to 3pm, grab a coffee and take your time browsing the stalls and stocking up on gifts or something simply for yourself.