Harrogate throws open its heritage doors, for free

Part of the Heritage Open Days festival in England.

Friday 6th to Sunday 15th September 2024

www.heritageopendays.org.uk

www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/events

September is coming and Heritage Open Days are back! From 6 to 15 September 2024 as Harrogate will once again be part of England’s largest festival of history and culture and the unmistakable HODs pink bunting will be seen around the Harrogate area.

Supported by the Harrogate Civic Society, Heritage Open Days is a community event bringing residents and visitors together to share the glory of the area.

There will be 28 venues and events within the Harrogate area offering free entry over the 10-day festival. An eclectic mix of tours, talks, walks, music, exhibitions and buildings, some not normally open to the public, mostly with experts on hand – all for free.

Enjoy the amazing view from the top of Harlow Tower, back on ground level they also have Foucault’s Pendulum on view. Exhibitions hosted at Harrogate Library, the Odeon Cinema, Old Magnesia Well Pump Room and New Park Heritage Centre show how buildings and communities have evolved within the town.

Grove Road Cemetery, Heritage Plaques, Valley Gardens, New Park Heritage Walk, Ripley Historic Village Walkabout, Valley Drive, Harrogate Contrasts, Harrogate’s Royal Walk, and Pannal Heritage Walk all bookable via the HODs website.

Bilton Historical Society have organised a presentation on Bilton’s Past covering 1100 years from Jorvik to Covid and Sir Thomas Ingilby will present All in a Knight’s Work – Anecdotes of Castle Life at All Saints Church in Ripley.

Join guides from the CWGC at Stonefall and Grove Road Cemeteries and learn about the men and women from across the world who fought and died in the two World Wars, never to return home.

Hidden Harrogate has many things to offer in 2024. Areas within buildings that are normally not open to the public will be bearing the pink Heritage Open Days banners – The Masonic Hall are offering guided tours which will include the Temple laid out for a ceremony. Pateley Bridge Playhouse has ‘turn up’ back stage tours. The Harrogate Club is opening its doors for us all to enjoy its Victorian splendour with a guided tour exploring its historic significance in the area.

Explore our historic churches. From All Saints Spofforth with its possible links to Harry Hotspur to the fine Victorian churches in Harrogate centre. Our Lady Immaculate and St Robert’s Church, St Peter’s Church, Wesley Chapel, West Park United Reformed

Church – different denominations, all opened within the same decade, all within half a mile, but each with unique and distinctive features.

The Nidderdale Museum showcasing Dales life and How Stean Gorge offering an action-packed family day out have both waived their normal admission charges on selected days.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture. Every year, thousands of volunteers and supporters organise events that allow us to discover hidden places and try out new experiences. Heritage Open Days is presented by the National

Trust with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.