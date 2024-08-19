Appeal after two people abused by dangerous biker

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage including dashcam, doorbell and private CCTV following an incident involving a motorcycle and two pedestrians.

Knaresborough Road in Harrogate last Thursday at around 4.40pm, 15 August 2024.

As a man and woman crossed the road, a motorcyclist became verbally abusive towards them, mounted the pavement and rode along it into Walworth Avenue.

Police are asking for witnesses to the incident or any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV that may have captured the rider or the incident on camera.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Jennifer.Day@Northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1892.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240148156