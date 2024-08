The North Yorkshire Chief Coroner is asking for public’s help to locate family members of a York man who has sadly died.

Mr Martin Williott who was 90-years-old sadly passed away at his home address. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Williott.

If you can help, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk and quote NYP ref 12240148089.