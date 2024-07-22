Hundreds of digital devices donated to council Reboot scheme

Hundreds of people who do not have access to digital devices will benefit after a company donated tablet computers to a North Yorkshire Council scheme.

Vp plc, which is based in Harrogate and has offices across the country, specialises in equipment rental for the construction industry.

When hundreds of tablets were required to be replaced, company bosses wondered if they could be used to benefit others.

Thanks to the council’s Reboot North Yorkshire scheme they will, with the equipment set to be handed over to people across the county who might not otherwise be able to benefit from the technology.

As part of the scheme, unwanted devices are delivered to community drop-off points or participating libraries, refurbished and then donated to those who need them via a referral scheme.

These devices can help children access online school lessons or homework, families organise their lives and socially isolated or older people stay in touch with services, friends and family.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr Heather Phillips, said: The Reboot North Yorkshire scheme is reliant on donations and so this offer from Vp plc is gratefully received. I have seen for myself the positive effect being able to get online can have for people referred to the scheme. It may seem such a simple gesture, but it can make such a big difference to people’s lives, and I would encourage any individual or company who might have equipment that could benefit others to consider Reboot North Yorkshire.

The group risk and sustainability officer at Vp plc, Ellie Rose, said: We had quite a large number of tablets that we as a company no longer required. We wanted them to be put to good use because while we no longer have a need for them, they are still in good working order. It felt right that whoever we donated to should be near to our head office. We checked online and discovered the Reboot North Yorkshire scheme.

Miss Rose said the company was delighted to be told the devices would be accepted: We think it is important to acknowledge the opportunity we as a company have. We could send the items to be recycled and potentially make some money from them, but we didn’t want to. When we are in a position where we can help, we think it is important that we do,” she said. I think we often take the ability to connect to the internet for granted. We possibly don’t realise just how much we use it in our everyday lives and how many barriers there are. Some people can be at a real disadvantage because of the number of things that we need to use laptops or tablets for, such as applications and online learning. It is easy to feel cut off from the world. Hopefully, this donation can help in that regard.

Libraries across North Yorkshire help people get online and provide people with the resources, infrastructure, skills and support to be digitally connected.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and arts, Cllr Simon Myers, whose responsibilities include libraries, said: Our libraries play a very important role in the community and by acting as a drop-off point for the Reboot North Yorkshire scheme, they are helping people empower themselves. For some, however, the online world can be daunting, and many of our libraries have friendly volunteers, known as IT buddies, who can help people learn how to use a library computer or their own device. I would like to thank Vp plc for their kind donation and I know it will help improve the lives of those who are fortunate enough to receive a tablet through the scheme.

For more information about the Reboot North Yorkshire scheme, visit the website at www.rebootny.co.uk