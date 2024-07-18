Urgent appeal to find two missing Selby teenagers

15-year-old Will and 14-year-old Rosie who are missing from the Selby area.

Will is described as white, of a slim build, around 5ft 10 tall with short mousey-coloured hair and green eyes. He is thought to be wearing a Hugo Boss tracksuit, consisting of a grey and black jacket with black trousers, and black Nike trainers.

Rosie is described as white, of a slim build, around 4ft 11 tall, with long blond wavy hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue leggings and a black top.

It’s possible that they may have travelled towards York on the 415 bus.

Will and Rosie, if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe.

If you have seen Will or Rosie, or have information that could assist police, please contact us as a matter of urgency by calling 101. If you know their immediate whereabouts, please call 999.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference numbers 12240127559 / 12240127526 when passing on information.