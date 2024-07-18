NFU survey reveals connectivity issues still holding back farmers

A recent NFU survey has revealed that poor mobile and broadband connectivity continues to significantly hinder farmers’ ability to run effective, food producing businesses.

More than three quarters (76%) of members report some level of unreliable mobile signal across outdoor locations on their farms. While farmers and growers have seen a 10 percentage point increase in 5G access, 6% of our members still have no access to 4G or 5G on their smartphones. Although broadband speeds have improved, with 58% of members now finding them adequate for the needs of their farm business (a 10% percentage point increase from last year), greater coverage is needed so that rural and farm businesses can take advantage of new opportunities, including agri-tech innovations such as robotic milking or precision farming.

Reliable internet and mobile connectivity are crucial for everyday farming operations, from submitting VAT returns and using GPS on tractors to communicating with customers so they can comply with UK regulations and operate their businesses efficiently. Additionally, mobile signal is vital for health and safety, especially for farmers working alone in remote areas.