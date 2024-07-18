NFU survey reveals connectivity issues still holding back farmers

A recent NFU survey has revealed that poor mobile and broadband connectivity continues to significantly hinder farmers’ ability to run effective, food producing businesses.
More than three quarters (76%) of members report some level of unreliable mobile signal across outdoor locations on their farms. While farmers and growers have seen a 10 percentage point increase in 5G access, 6% of our members still have no access to 4G or 5G on their smartphones. Although broadband speeds have improved, with 58% of members now finding them adequate for the needs of their farm business (a 10% percentage point increase from last year), greater coverage is needed so that rural and farm businesses can take advantage of new opportunities, including agri-tech innovations such as robotic milking or precision farming.
Reliable internet and mobile connectivity are crucial for everyday farming operations, from submitting VAT returns and using GPS on tractors to communicating with customers so they can comply with UK regulations and operate their businesses efficiently. Additionally, mobile signal is vital for health and safety, especially for farmers working alone in remote areas.
NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos said:
We are told again and again that food security is a major priority for the government. To confidently produce more of what we do well in the UK, we need to be as efficient and productive as possible. Reliable internet and mobile access are key to achieving this.
Despite there being some improvements in access, it needs to go further. It’s very worrying that three quarters of farmers still have mobile signal gaps on their farms. This not only impacts the day-to-day operations of rural businesses but also the safety of our workforce. Leaving a farmer with no way of communicating in a crisis is dangerous, and this lack of access is preventing UK farmers and growers from doing what they do best – running successful and profitable food producing businesses.
We welcome the new government’s pledge to deliver gigabit broadband and 5G by 2030. However, we need detailed plans and a timeline on how this will be delivered, particularly in rural areas. 2030 is still six years away and waiting that long for better connectivity is a huge burden for rural businesses.
The lack of sufficient mobile and broadband connectivity is a barrier to greater productivity, growth and investment into the rural economy, especially at a time when businesses are being required to meet more of their legal and regulatory obligations online. That is why we are asking the government to prioritise improving rural connectivity.
In the meantime, the NFU will continue to ask for a technologically neutral broadband rollout – one which means focusing on results rather than favouring specific methods – so rural-proofed solutions, such as satellite broadband, can be installed in even the most remote locations.