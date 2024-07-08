Get set for the 165th sell-out Great Yorkshire Show

The finishing touches were put to the sell-out Great Yorkshire Show today, as England’s premier agricultural event gets set to welcome 140,000 visitors this week.

The 165th Great Yorkshire Show begins tomorrow for four days of agricultural excellence, spectacular entertainment and the chance to see thousands of the best animals in the UK take to the competition rings.

Tickets for the Show sold out across all four days last week, with visitors set to enjoy the very best of farming, food and countryside. From world class showjumping to the finest cattle, goats, pigs and sheep as well as cheese and dairy competitions, there are over 12,000 entries across 21 sections.

Today saw the finishing touches being put to displays including the Grimme Potato Harvester V470 Platinum which, at nearly 4m wide, 13 metres long and 3.6 metres tall, will be on the President’s Lawn in honour of this year’s President Martin Cockerill. Martin’s distinguished career has been dedicated to the potato industry, having joined RS Cockerill York Ltd with his father who established the family business in the 1930s.

Over near the Garden Show, flower farmers from all corners of Yorkshire and the North-East came together to create floral displays on a new bandstand at the Discovery Zone and a tractor. Flowers from the Farm is an award-winning membership association for artisan cut flower growers in the UK.

Models from the Farm to Fashion Show in Sheep Shearing took time out of catwalk rehearsals to meet exhibitors James and daughter Anna Waterhouse who will be competing with Ayrshire cows. The Show looks forward to hosting over 100 farmers from all over the world for the World Ayrshire Federation Annual Conference 2024 as part of a UK Tour. The Great Yorkshire Show will be the only agricultural show they will attend as part of an 18-day tour to see how UK farmers breed Ayrshire cattle and to share best practice.

Charles Mills, Show Director said: This is where the best of farming food and countryside comes together for farmers and the public. Where else can you find the finest cattle alongside the best showjumpers in the country? The competition is fierce throughout the week and the accolade of winning at the Great Yorkshire remains huge. We are very proud of the show and all who come together to help deliver it. We are sure visitors will have a fantastic time.

Famous farming faces from the world of TV can be found on The Vertu Motors GYS Stage where Helen Skelton, Adam Henson, Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet and Rob and Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm are all appearing in chat shows hosted by TV’s Christine Talbot.

With more than 2,000 horses, ponies and donkeys competing, equine classes are an integral part of the Show, and this year is no different, with two new classes introduced. It will be the first time the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier, for the British Ridden Heavy Horses, will take place in the ring here at the Show, where you can see beautiful giants such as Shires, Clydesdales, Suffolk Punches and Percherons.

Expect cutting edge machinery, the latest in innovation as well as countryside displays and demonstrations, cookery, food and drink.

For the first time at the GYS, a craft beer bar will be open in the Food Hall and there will also be a Battle of the Butchers where craftsmanship, creativity and innovation will be rewarded. Food is always an integral part of the event, so check out the Cheese and Dairy Show, the Hives and Honey section and the many businesses selling everything from chutney to cakes to coffee. Prestigious chefs will be making mouths water in the Game Cookery Theatre whilst the work of some of Yorkshire’s best artists is featured in the Art Show.

Farm to Fashion Shows will reflect the journey from sheep to woollen clothes and there will be two fashion shows a day, running at 12noon and 4:30pm and on Friday at 12noon and 3pm.