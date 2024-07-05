General Election Harrogate and Knaresborough result

12:32 7 May 2024 verification is complete
Turnout 77,955
Postal votes 15,443
Ordinary votes 36,745
Total votes 52,188 or a 66.95% turnout (was 73.26% in 2019)
Declaration due at around 12:50am
Final Result 2024
Liberal Democrats have taken the seat from the Conservatives.
Andrew Jones, Conservative Party, 15,738
Conrad Whitcroft, Labour Party, 4,153
Paul Haslem, Independent, 620
Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat, 23,976
John Swales, Reform UK, 5,679
Shan Oakes, Green Party, 1,762
Stephen Metcalf, Independent, 136
The result from 2019
Andrew Jones, Conservative Party, 29,962
Mark Seward, Labour Party, 5,480
Judith Rogerson, Liberal Democrats, 20,287
Kieron George, Yorkshire Party, 1208
The turnout was 73.26%