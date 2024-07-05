General Election Harrogate and Knaresborough result

12:32 7 May 2024 verification is complete

Turnout 77,955

Postal votes 15,443

Ordinary votes 36,745

Total votes 52,188 or a 66.95% turnout (was 73.26% in 2019)

Declaration due at around 12:50am

Final Result 2024

Liberal Democrats have taken the seat from the Conservatives.

Andrew Jones, Conservative Party, 15,738

Conrad Whitcroft, Labour Party, 4,153

Paul Haslem, Independent, 620

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat, 23,976

John Swales, Reform UK, 5,679

Shan Oakes, Green Party, 1,762

Stephen Metcalf, Independent, 136

The result from 2019

Andrew Jones, Conservative Party, 29,962

Mark Seward, Labour Party, 5,480

Judith Rogerson, Liberal Democrats, 20,287

Kieron George, Yorkshire Party, 1208

The turnout was 73.26%