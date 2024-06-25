Police release image following Knaresborough assault

Police have issued an image of a man we would like to speak to, following an assault in the Knaresborough area.

It happened between 11am and 11.30am on Sunday 2 June on Abbey Road, Knaresborough and involved a man assaulting a man and a woman causing minor injuries to both victims.

Email rachel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Rachel Simms, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240097134 or 12240097145 when passing on information.