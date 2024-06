Zero Carbon Harrogate hosted a hustings event on the evening of 19 June 24, with a focus on climate action.

John Swales and Stephen Metcalf didn’t attend this event.

The other candidates:-

Andrew Jones – Conservative Party

Conrad Whitcroft – Labour

Tom Gordon – Libdem

John Swales – Reform UK

Shan Oakes – Green Party

Paul Haslam – Independent

Stephen Metcalf – no description of candidate given on nomination