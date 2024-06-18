Summer of Song raises £1000 for Resurrected Bites

Harrogate and District Soroptimists say they were delighted to present the amazing Eurythmia Ensemble at the Summer of Song choral event held on the 8 June 2024, at St Marks Church.

The event, organised by the Club’s Food Poverty Action Group, raised £1000 for Resurrected Bites. A local charity whose objective is to reduce food waste and make sure food goes in ‘Bellies not Bins’.

The Eurythmia Ensemble, led by musical director, Catherine Field-Leather, voices rang out in the wonderful acoustics of St Marks. With songs from the past to the present including songs by John Rutter, Gilbert and Sullivan and Johnny Flynn. The refreshments were provided by Resurrected Bites using donated cakes and tea and coffee. Thank you especially to Catherine and the Eurythmia Ensemble and St Mark’s church who waived their fee, so all the money raised went to Resurrected Bites.