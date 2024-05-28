Green Party Wetherby and Easingwold General Election candidate

THE GREEN PARTY announces Anna Jacobs as their General Election candidate for the new Wetherby & Easingwold constituency in the General Election on 4 July.

Anna Jacobs has lived in Wetherby for the last 9 years. Previously a lawyer with a background in civil liberties and road traffic collision cases, Anna is no stranger to casework, advocacy and really listening to what is being said.

As well as raising her two young children and volunteering in a local charity shop in Wetherby, she has also worked as a case worker for a refugee support organisation, so she is very experienced in speaking out and taking action.

Anna said: I want to be a part of the change to make our Wetherby and Easingwold a better place. We are so lucky to live in beautiful surroundings, but that doesn’t mean that it is without its problems or cannot be improved. I want to use my skills to properly represent residents, to really listen and help individuals to take action and make a difference to the quality of lives. That would be a privilege.

Anna is keen to work collaboratively with others to make sure that the needs of the people of Wetherby & Easingwold are at the forefront when decisions are made.

Her priorities for the constituency are improving Public Transport and Road Safety, including Active Travel initiatives and Accessibility Improvements, all with protection of our environment at their heart.

At a national level, Anna supports renationalisation of public transport and water companies, retrofitting of old hard-to-heat properties, and she would press for the introduction of a Wealth Tax on the super-rich to fund social policies and support struggling families.

Internationally the Green Party immediately condemned the Hamas attack in October 2023, and was the first political party to call for a Gaza ceasefire.

This May Anna stood for election to Leeds City Council, coming an excellent second to the Conservatives with 37%, with Labour polling only 9.7%.