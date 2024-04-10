Appeal for dashcam footage following collision in Bilton

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a minor injury collision at the junction of King Edward’s Drive and Church Avenue in Harrogate.
It happened at around 8.40am (Wednesday 10 April 2024) and involved a grey VW Tiguan SUV and a black motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider was knocked off his bike and was taken by ambulance to hospital.
Please email helen.james@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Helen James.
Please quote reference 12240062213 when passing on information.