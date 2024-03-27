Teenagers arrested after throwing items from a property on Parliament Street in Harrogate

Just before 2am on Wednesday, 27 March officers were called to Parliament Street in Harrogate following a report of a burglary at a property.

CCTV in the area showed three young people throwing items from the top floor of the property into the street.

Items included fire extinguishers, poles and boxes, one of which contained an amount of glass bottles, which smashed across the road.

Specialist officers, including negotiators were called to the property bringing the incident to a safe conclusion around 6.30am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene to assist. Highways were also requested to clear the road of debris with the road reopening around 8am.

Road closures were put in place along Parliament Street while emergency crews attended the scene.

Three boys aged, 15, 16 and 17-years-old were arrested a short time later on suspicion of burglary and affray. They remain in police custody while the investigation continues.