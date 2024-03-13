Deer Shed 2024 – final wave of music bookings announced

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival has announced its full music Line-Up for 2024.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying beats of KOKOKO! at Deer Shed this summer. Hailing from Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, KOKOKO! is a ground-breaking collective that merges traditional African rhythms with DIY electronic instruments crafted from recycled materials. Their music is a vibrant fusion of pulsating drums, gritty synths, and infectious energy, creating a sonic experience that transcends borders.

KOKOKO!’s live performances are legendary for their high-energy, genre-defying sound that seamlessly blends electronic, punk, and Afrobeat influences. With their distinctive homemade instruments and infectious stage presence, they promise to deliver a dynamic and unforgettable set that will have festival-goers dancing and celebrating the spirit of innovation. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this unique musical force that is pushing the boundaries of creativity and redefining the global soundstage.

Also added to the lineup is LYR, the genre-splicing ‘supergroup’ from Poet Laurette, Simon Armitage. The three-piece (Simon Armitage, Patrick Pearson, Richard Walters) come together with focused, blended labour to instrumentalise Armitage’s words and vocal delivery. Opposing the tag of ‘spoken word project’ or similar, the band ruminates instead on what aural breakthroughs could only be possible with a non-singing vocalist, gifted singer-songwriter and alchemistic musician-producer.

LYR are now a firmly established part of the contemporary music scene, with regular radio airplay across the networks, two critically acclaimed albums, ‘Call In The Crash Team’ and ‘The Ultraviolet Age’, and over five million streams to their name. They have appeared at many major festivals over the past three years, such as Green Man, and completed UK tours and sell-out events at venues up and down the UK. The Deer Shed team and very excited to have LYR playing the festival and to be welcoming Armitage back to his home county of Yorkshire!

Joining LYR at Deer Shed is UK singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy. Since emerging with her debut EP ‘Wolf’, Priddy has quickly become one of the most exciting names on the British music scene. Her haunting vocals and distinctive finger-picking guitar style have already seen a sellout headline tour and performances at prestigious festivals around the UK and abroad, including Glastonbury where she featured on their BBC 2 coverage. She has also supported a number of world class artists including Richard Thompson, Loudon Wainwright III, Vashti Bunyan and Guy Garvey – as well featuring on a Double LP of Nick Drake covers released by Chrysalis Records with other artists such as Self Esteem, Aldous Harding and John Grant. This is a much-anticipated debut at Deer Shed Festival!

Deer Shed are also thrilled to announce that Nana Benz du Togo will be joining the lineup. All the way from Togo, this feminist quintet creates organic-electronic songs; merging voodoo tradition and soul, aimed for the dance floor. There is a juxtaposition of old and new in this band’s performances, traditional vs modern, manufactured vs homemade. The band are a powerful force; politics of every variety are important to them, as well as a desire to get their audiences moving. Certainly not a show to be missed this summer…

Making a very welcomed return to Baldersby Park is four-piece London-based/Bahrain-founded Flamingods and joining them is local, Leeds-based Deadletter who’ve just had a sell-out show at The Brudenell.

Also announced are Oneda, Jessica Winter, Chalk, Lizzie No, Frankie Archer, The Itch, Dana Gavanski, Ellur, tinyumbrellas, Morgan Harper Jones, Lily Lyons, Aayushi, Our Man in the Field, Kathryn Williams and Withered Hand, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Katie Gregson-MacLeod, Group Listening & Niki Stevens.

Following our recent announcement of comedy headliner ‘The Horne Section’, the rest of our comedy line-up, plus shows, films, science, sports, workshops, wellbeing and literary & spoken word will be revealed soon!

An innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed Festival is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

Artists announced today include:

Plus DJ’S:

Rory Hoy, Get in Her Ears, Across the Tracks

Joining:

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral, CMAT, BC Camplight, King Creosote, Jalen Ngonda,

John Francis Flynn, The Go! Team, Los Bitchos, Stornoway, Fat Dog, Liz Lawrence, Bess Atwell, Personal Trainer, MadMadMad, Viji, Picture Parlour, Baba Ali, Home Counties, The Tubs, Frozemode, Blue Bendy, Tapir!, Cerys Hafana, Dominie HooperO., Trout, Brown Horse, Annie Dresser, Melin Melyn and Two Canoes

See https://deershedfestival.com

Deer Shed will take place on 26-29 July 2024 – tickets are on sale now