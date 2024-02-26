Police make an arrest over cannabis farm in Harrogate

Police have found 300 cannabis plants and equipment at a house on Harlow Terrace in Harrogate.

The plants and equipment were seized and the scene placed under guard.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and make a report to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240030803 when providing details.