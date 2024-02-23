Harrogate man sentenced for 18-years following being found guilty of rape

Aaron Frederick Needham of the High Street in Starbeck was sentenced to 18 years after he was found guilty of rape following a trial in October 2023 .

He was previously convicted for rape in 2017 and sent to prison.

In July 2020, Needham was released from prison on license. He then raped another woman in February and March of 2021 after he befriended her and used alcohol to subdue her before raping her on two separate occasions.

He was sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday 23 February 2024.