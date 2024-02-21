GB ice swimmer’s talk for Harrogate disability charity

There is a chance for people to share an inspirational evening with para swimmer Jonty Warneken in Harrogate this April, supporting a local disability charity.

Jonty was the first amputee to swim the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland solo and his story is one of bravery and overcoming personal adversity.

The exclusive event is being hosted by Harrogate-based disability charity, Open Country, on Thursday 18 April 2024, at The West Park Hotel, Harrogate, 7pm. Jonty is one of the trustees, which helps the disabled community to access and enjoy the great outdoors.

This includes people with physical and learning disabilities, sensory impairments and mental health conditions.Tickets for An Audience with Jonty Warneken are limited and available for just £20 which includes a welcome drink and canapes.

To book T: (01423) 507227 or E: community@opencountry.org.uk