GB ice swimmer’s talk for Harrogate disability charity

There is a chance for people to share an inspirational evening with para swimmer Jonty Warneken in Harrogate this April, supporting a local disability charity.
Jonty was the first amputee to swim the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland solo and his story is one of bravery and overcoming personal adversity.
The exclusive event is being hosted by Harrogate-based disability charity, Open Country, on Thursday 18 April 2024, at The West Park Hotel, Harrogate, 7pm. Jonty is one of the trustees, which helps the disabled community to access and enjoy the great outdoors.
This includes people with physical and learning disabilities, sensory impairments and mental health conditions.Tickets for An Audience with Jonty Warneken are limited and available for just £20 which includes a welcome drink and canapes.
To book T: (01423) 507227 or E: community@opencountry.org.uk
- Open Country Open Country is a Yorkshire charity which enables people with disabilities to access the countryside. As well as organising a variety of activities throughout the year for all abilities including walking, cycling and conservation projects, the charity provides information and advice on accessibility issues to enable more people to enjoy the countryside. Open Country’s Countryside Advice Service helps landowners, statutory and voluntary agencies, community groups and individuals to improve countryside access, and to learn about what accessible green space is currently available. The charity has produced a wide range of publications, including Countryside Directories and Breakfree packs, all giving details of accessible spaces in Yorkshire.
- Jonty WarnekenJonty was born in Harrogate, grew up in Nidderdale, and lives near Wetherby. Having lost a leg aged 22, in a car accident, Jonty is a renowned open water and ice swimmer. He has completed multiple endurance swims, including an English Channel Relay, solo swim of Windermere and numerous marathon distance swims. He was part of “Team Bits Missing” the first disabled relay team to swim the North Channel. Jonty was the first disabled swimmer to swim the International Ice Swimming Associations; is a Guinness World Record holder for Para distance Ice Swimming, is a Vice President of IISA and global board member. He has represented GB in two Ice Swimming World Championships.