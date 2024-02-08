Stuart Laws – new stand up show at the Frazer Theatre

STUART LAWS? IS THAT GUY STILL GOING?‘

Acclaimed gilet-wearing stand-up, filmmaker, goalkeeper and viral Twitter star Stuart Laws takes his critically acclaimed show out on tour, and this time he’s telling the truth. Well, almost the whole truth.

In ‘Stuart Laws? Is That Guy Still Going?’, the Ruislip-based stand-up has resolved to come clean: sperm and all. A show about getting married, nothing lasting forever, vasectomies, childfree living and long-grief from the leftfield observationalist and intricate gag-weaver.

It got reviewed once during it’s EdFringe run at Monkey Barrel and it was 4.5 star review from Chortle, praising it as a “profound and sophisticated show”.

Impressive in a show that mentions semen more than three times.

Stuart’s a mainstay on the alt-comedy scene: he’s appeared on BBC iPlayer, Prime, BBC Radio 4, produced James Acaster’s four Netflix specials, directed Nish Kumar, Abhishek Upmanyu, Suzi Ruffell, Rhys James and Sindhu Vee’s latest comedy specials, directed Ian Smith’s Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show and his online videos are regularly going viral – you might recognise him phoning a horse, saying “Never” as Michael Caine, finding the secret cocktail bar in M&M World or offsetting sex in a hilarious takedown of carbon offsetting.

Last year the multi-talented comic had a comedy special released by 800 Pound Gorilla, an American comedy label and he’s also the guy behind award-winning indie production company Turtle Canyon Comedy, the makers of web series, short films, sketches and podcasts that have been watched over 20 million times and feature the likes of Lou Sanders, Joel Dommett, Harriet Kemsley and Ed Gamble.

He last visited the Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough during 2018, but is back on 24 February 2024.

To book tickets https://linktr.ee/stuartlawscomedy?lt_utm_source=lt_share_link#340301890