Queen Mary’s School Riders Win to Qualify for Hickstead and Royal Windsor Horse Show

Pupils are celebrating after a fantastic weekend of equestrian achievements at the NSEA County Qualifiers at Northallerton, with several pupils winning first place, some qualifying for Royal Windsor and Hickstead, and all pupils placing within their categories.

Alice Clennan, Equestrian Centre Manager said: In every class we entered, a Queen Mary’s team or pupil won first place, which is a fantastic achievement. The girls should be congratulated for their commitment and dedication.

Ella, Peggy, Sophie and Pippa performed outstandingly, and were awarded the Royal Windsor ticket, which also qualifies them for the county championship at Hickstead in May.

Ella additionally celebrated another hat-trick of awards, winning the Hickstead county individual spot for the county champion for the 90cm and 100cm – and the Hickstead Elite ticket in the 100cm for Yorkshire.

The 80cm Eggbut team (Isabel, Lily, Pippa and Peggy) won first place in the county for the Hickstead ticket and Isabel also took first and best in Yorkshire for the 70cm and 80cm Hickstead individual county championship. Venetia came first in the 60cm individual and second in the 70cm individual.

Willa qualified for the Grass Roots regional championship, coming third in the 60cm; the 70cm team Snaffle team (Florence, Isabel, Lily and Pippa) finished in second place The 70cm Pelham team (Venetia, Kat, Devina and Genevieve) finished in third place, as did the 80cm Grackle Team (Venetia, Florence, Genevieve and Sophie).