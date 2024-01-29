Community to help people understand about the menopause

This evening (29 January 2024) there will be an event at the Oatlands Community Centre to help people understand more about the menopause.

Victoria Smith-Dunn said:

I set up the group following my own personal experiences. I’m a really outgoing person and talked to a lot of people about the symptoms I was experiencing.

Through doing this, I realised that I had taken on board a lot of misinformation about the perimenopause and therefore missing opportunities to help and support myself better through the journey.

I also also discovered that many people were suffering in silence because they didn’t feel comfortable speaking out about their symptoms and very much like me, though the best thing to do was just to push through it!

The myLifePool social enterprise is all about connecting people in Community over common interest.

The aim of this Peer support group is to bring people together to share friendship and information while spending time with like-minded people. The time and resources that I put into running. These kind of groups and events is all voluntary.