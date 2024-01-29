Community to help people understand about the menopause

This evening (29 January 2024) there will be an event at the Oatlands Community Centre to help people understand more about the menopause.
Victoria Smith-Dunn said:
I set up the group following my own personal experiences. I’m a really outgoing person and talked to a lot of people about the symptoms I was experiencing.
Through doing this, I realised that I had taken on board a lot of misinformation about the perimenopause and therefore missing opportunities to help and support myself better through the journey.
I also also discovered that many people were suffering in silence because they didn’t feel comfortable speaking out about their symptoms and very much like me, though the best thing to do was just to push through it!
The myLifePool social enterprise is all about connecting people in Community over common interest.
The aim of this Peer support group is to bring people together to share friendship and information while spending time with like-minded people. The time and resources that I put into running. These kind of groups and events is all voluntary.
The event is being held on the 29 January 2024 at the Oatlands Community Centre.
Arrive 7pm for a 7.30pm start. It’s not a huge venue and spaces are limited.
The talk will include:
- An overview of menopause
- The “ins and outs” of HRT
- What’s new on the menopause scene
- How to get the best out of your GP
- Q and A session
People can’t book Home through this link:
See https://harrogate.mylifepool.co.uk/event/me-no-pause-matters/#tribe-tickets__tickets-form
Victoria Smith-Dunn said:
The speaker on this occasion is gifting her time, skills and knowledge completely free of charge.
There is a small charge for this event to cover the cost of hiring the community centre and refreshments. Any profits will be proud back in two the running and advertising of other similar community events.
This particular event is not designed to replace any conversations with peoples healthcare providers, it is just sharing information around the subject, helping people to understand how they can get the best out of their appointment with their healthcare providers and understand what is available to them.
Along with having an opportunity to ask questions in a safe and friendly sociable environment and spend time with like-minded people.