Police appeal following criminal damage in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a person they would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident in Harrogate.

It occurred on Saturday 6 January 2024, at approximately 7.30am when damage was caused to a moped that was parked on Montpellier Parade.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he might have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Sylvia.Matla@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240003458.