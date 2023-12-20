Planning approved for solar panels at three Yorkshire Water sites in Harrogate

Solar panels are set to be installed at three Yorkshire Water wastewater treatment works in the Harrogate area.

Planning has been approved for the panels to be installed at Yorkshire Water’s Harrogate North, Harrogate South and Staveley wastewater treatment works.

The three sites are part of the first phase of solar panel installations across 28 sites across Yorkshire.

The sites are expecting to be generating renewable electricity in July 2024 following enabling work, installation and commissioning.