Planning approved for solar panels at three Yorkshire Water sites in Harrogate

Solar panels are set to be installed at three Yorkshire Water wastewater treatment works in the Harrogate area.
Planning has been approved for the panels to be installed at Yorkshire Water’s Harrogate North, Harrogate South and Staveley wastewater treatment works.
The three sites are part of the first phase of solar panel installations across 28 sites across Yorkshire.
The sites are expecting to be generating renewable electricity in July 2024 following enabling work, installation and commissioning.
Daniel Oxley, Yorkshire Water commercial manager, said:
This project is a significant step in reaching our carbon net zero target by 2030. A number of our treatment works have surplus operational land due to changes in our treatment processes. Installing solar panels in these areas will put the land to good use and help us to generate electricity we can use without our sites.
Once completed, the first deployment of solar panels at the 28 sites earmarked for solar panels will generate 4% of our annual power needs. Not only will the panels in Harrogate help increase our renewable energy use, but they will also reduce our exposure to energy price volatility, providing a more stable long-term base for a major operating cost, which will provide better value for money for our customers.