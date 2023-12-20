Fancy a new challenge for the new year a Beningbrough and Treasurer’s House ?

The National Trust is looking for new volunteers to help at Beningbrough and Treasurer’s House and are hosting a series of drop-in sessions where you can find out more.

Beningbrough is looking for a range of volunteers to help in the hall sharing the history and art to visitors and to help create and put on events for families in the school holidays. If you prefer behind the scenes there are opportunities to look after the second-hand books shelves in the library and generate fundraising income, and help with odd jobs around the garden, fixing and making as you go.

At Treasurer’s House, it’s all about Sundays. From welcoming visitors, leading tours, and supporting the house experience. The Sunday team are looking for more members to help lead visitors through this intriguing townhouse with a positive lasting impression.

Lura France, Volunteering and Community Officer at Beningbrough said: Volunteering with the National Trust is a great way use your skills, knowledge and experience in a new setting and make a real impact for a great cause. Beyond that, are opportunities to connect with new people, learn something new and contribute to our heritage. There is no greater gift than the gift of time.

Want to know more? Come along to a volunteer recruitment session for a no obligation chat to meet members of the team and existing volunteers to find out which role sounds right for you.

Head to Beningbrough on 4 & 6 January at 10.30am and 1.30pm, and if evenings suit you better, 15 January at 5.30pm. Head to Treasurer’s House on 7 January at 10.30am or 1.30pm and for an evening option, 11 January at 5.30pm.

Volunteers come from all age groups and backgrounds…you don’t have to wait for retirement to reap the benefits. Many students and recent graduates use volunteering as a great way to build their CVs and gain relevant experience or simply to get a sense of where their place in the workforce might be.

If you’re interested but unable to attend a drop-in day, call Beningbrough on 019047 472027 to speak to Lura or Treasurer’s House on 01904 624247 and speak to Rebecca. Alternatively apply online through the National Trust volunteering website.