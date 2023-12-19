Ross Kemp to appear in Leyburn

The Garden Rooms at Tennants is delighted to announce that actor and presenter Ross Kemp will be appearing in Leyburn, North Yorkshire on Wednesday 24th April. In Take Nothing for Granted: Tales from an Unexpected Life, Kemp will regale the audience with stories from his extraordinary and varied career.

Ross Kemp is an English actor, author, and television presenter, who rose to prominence in the role of Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, which he played for over ten years. Since then, he has gone on to gain international recognition as a documentary reporter and presenter in extreme environments from war zones to wilderness, making popular programmes including the BAFTA Award-winning documentary series Ross Kemp on Gangs.

At this event Ross will tell tales from his career, from getting lost at sea to setting a sacred island on fire, auditioning for his part on EastEnders to filming in active war zones across the world; these are the heart-warming, hilarious and hard-hitting stories of some of the unexpected adventures that have happened along the way.

After the talk, there will be a Q&A session followed by a book signing. The Garden Rooms’ Bistro and Café will be open for dinner prior to the event.

Tickets, which start at £25.00, can be purchased from www.tennantsgardenrooms.com.