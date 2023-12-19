Police appeal for dashcam footage following Harrogate collision

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision which occurred between Harrogate and Starbeck.

07.45am this morning (Monday 18 December 2023)

On the A59/ Knaresborough Road, outside Shaws Trailer Park.

A Ssangyong Korando in grey which was travelling in the direction of Harrogate collided with a man

The man, in his 50s, was crossing the road at the pelican crossing

The pedestrian is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital

The driver of the Ssangyong is assisting officers with their investigation

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists who have relevant dashcam footage who haven’t already come forward to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email joseph.moore@northyorkshire.police.uk .You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230239213 when passing information.