Harrogate 13 Ilkley 18

Saturday 16 December 2023

In a typical feisty derby, Harrogate suffered a second successive defeat by the same score as the previous week, this time to local rivals, Ilkley.

Harrogate struck first in the 6th minute with a penalty from the ever-reliable Rory Macnab. Charlie Morgan missed the opportunity to equalise five minutes later, but made amends shortly after with a deft kick through in Harrogate’s 22. Jordan Cummins, formerly of Harrogate, gathered and went over for a try, though the conversion was unsuccessful.

Macnab and Morgan then exchanged penalties, with Macnab’s success bringing up his personal milestone of 150 points for the season.

Ilkley extended their lead in the 27th minute. Firstly, they were successful with a 50:22. Then Harrogate switched off and lost concentration, allowing Ilkley to take a quick throw in from which Kristan Dobson was able to run in unopposed and touch down under the posts. Charlie Morgan converted.

Gate got back into the game shortly before half-time. Oli Toomey kicked through on a penalty advantage, Ilkley could not gather and Tom Steene swooped for the try, which Macnab converted.

The second half saw Ilkley reduced to 14 men for nearly 20 minutes. However, despite forward pressure, Harrogate did not take advantage despite having kickable opportunities that were turned down. The nearest they came to scoring was in the 55th minute when Gate thought they were over for a try. However it was not possible for the referee to confirm clear grounding and give the score; instead an Ilkley goal line drop-out resulted.

The only score in the second half came from a Charlie Morgan penalty in the 66th minute. He had a further opportunity in the final minute to deprive Harrogate of a losing bonus point. However, he pulled this wide, so that the final score was 18 – 13 to Ilkley.

Despite the frustrating end to 2023, we wish all a Merry Xmas and Happy New Year. We look forward to your continued support in 2024, beginning with the first game on Saturday 6 January, at home to Alnwick.

Harrogate: Macnab, Kaisia, Fox, Steene, Evans, Toomey, Olley, Percival, Maycock, Vaughan, Pritchard, Brady (c), Richardson, Dodds, Hill. Replacements: Peace, Butler, Horberry.

Ilkley: Magee, Brook, Dobson, Morgan E, Cummins, Morgan C, Skelton, Ham, Head, Slator, Dickinson, Powell, Gamble, Lowes (c), Booth. Replacements: Sigsworth, Jones, Colclough.

Referee: Tom Hurdley (Yorkshire Society)

Tim Thorley

Harrogate RUFC

16 December 2023