Police investigate altercation at Knaresborough Bus Station

Police in Knaresborough are appealing to anyone who was in Knaresborough bus station on Monday morning (4 December 2023)

Police are investigating an altercation between a young man and woman at Knaresborough Bus Station.

It happened at around 9am on Monday 4 December at the bus station.

If you were at the bus station and either intervened or witnessed the incident, please get in touch with North Yorkshire Police – email helen.james@northyorkshire.police.uk North Yorkshire Police via 101 and pass information for PC Helen James.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230229894.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.