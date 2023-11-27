Mandarin Stone opens Harrogate Showroom

Mandarin Stone has opened a showroom on West Park in Harrogate.

This is their 15th opening, and their furthest North. The Harrogate store joins a list of prestigious locations including Wilmslow, Primrose Hill, and Tunbridge Wells.

The showroom will feature their complete collection of natural stone, porcelain, and decorative tiles for both inside and outside use.

They were founded by Alma Small, 30-years ago, and has remained a family run business.

The store will feature products to suit all design schemes and budgets including traditional flagstones, contemporary porcelains and decorative tiles. Within the range are options for kitchens, bathrooms, living spaces and outside areas.

Katharine Hughes is the regional manager for Mandarin Stone, North and South West.